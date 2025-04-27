Glasnow was removed from Sunday's start against the Pirates due to right shoulder discomfort, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Glasnow threw 17 pitches and surrendered two solo homers during the opening frame, but he didn't appear to be in any discomfort until he began throwing his warm-up tosses for the second inning. The right-hander also left his start last weekend with lower leg cramps, but this is a much more concerning initial diagnosis. Glasnow should be considered day-to-day for now, but any arm issue puts his availability for the next turn through the rotation up in the air.