Glasnow has been placed on the 15-day injured list due to right shoulder inflammation, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
The Dodgers announced earlier Monday that a trip to the injured list appeared likely for Glasnow, and the club made the move official a short time later. Noah Davis was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City in a corresponding move, though Ben Casparius appears to be one of the top candidates to replace Glasnow in the starting rotation.
More News
-
Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow: IL stint appears likely•
-
Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow: Facing potential IL stint•
-
Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow: Managing shoulder issue•
-
Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow: Again departs with injury•
-
Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow: Confirmed for next start•
-
Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow: Expected to make next start•