Glasnow (6-5) took the loss Sunday against the Dodgers, allowing five runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out 12 in six innings.

Nearly all the damage against Glasnow came via the long ball. The Yankees opened up the scoring with a solo home run in the third and tacked on an additional run before the inning ended. Trent Grisham later slugged a three-run blast in the sixth to put the Yankees up 5-3 and they would not relinquish the lead from there. The eight hits allowed tied Glasnow's season high and he's now given up at least a home run in five of his last six starts though it was also his fifth time striking out at least 10 hitters. The 30-year-old will carry a 3.24 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 116:24 K:BB (86 innings) into his next start, which projects to be against the Royals over the weekend.