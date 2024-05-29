Glasnow came away with a no-decision in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader sweep of the Mets, allowing two runs on two hits and four walks over seven innings. He struck out eight.

The right-hander produced his eighth quality start of the season while fanning at least eight batters for the sixth time in his last seven trips to the mound, but Glasnow exited the game in line for the loss before the Dodgers rallied late and eventually won it in the 10th inning. Glasnow will take a 3.04 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 95:21 K:BB through 74 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come early next week in Pittsburgh.