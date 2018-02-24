Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Back in Saturday's lineup
Puig (hip) will play right field and bat cleanup in the Dodgers' split-squad contest against the Giants on Saturday, Eric Stephen of True Blue LA reports.
Puig was removed from Friday's lineup card due to hip soreness that was caused by his attempt to break in a new pair of cleats, but as expected, he won't miss any additional time moving forward.
More News
-
Top 30 position battles this spring
Could David Dahl crack the Rockies lineup? Is Blake Parker the Angels closer? Where the heck...
-
10-team H2H points mock
Heath Cummings discusses his ace-heavy approach in smaller leagues.
-
2018 Fantasy baseball: Best breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
How early is too early for Acuna?
Scott White considers the reward and risk of drafting the most hyped rookie since Kris Bry...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...