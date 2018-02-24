Play

Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Back in Saturday's lineup

Puig (hip) will play right field and bat cleanup in the Dodgers' split-squad contest against the Giants on Saturday, Eric Stephen of True Blue LA reports.

Puig was removed from Friday's lineup card due to hip soreness that was caused by his attempt to break in a new pair of cleats, but as expected, he won't miss any additional time moving forward.

