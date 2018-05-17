Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Swats another homer Thursday
Puig went 2-for-3 with a homer, two walks and two runs scored in Thursday's win over the Marlins.
Puig has now homered in three of the past four games after failing to go deep in his first 28 appearances of the season. He's still hitting just .214/.282/.339 on the season, but his .292/.393/.667 slash line since being activated from the disabled list May 9 suggests he may be turning it around at the dish.
More News
-
Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Goes deep again•
-
Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Finally hits first homer•
-
Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Activated from DL; starting Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Slated for Wednesday activation•
-
Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Could be activated Tuesday•
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: It's Pivetta's time
Ownership stats show that many Fantasy players have been slow to warm up to Nick Pivetta, but...
-
Podcast: Barria or Lyles?
Have Jaime Barria and Jordan Lyles joined the mixed league discussion? Which pitchers should...
-
Let's make a trade
Getting an informed second opinion on a trade? Priceless. Chris Towers shares his takes on...
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...