Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Swats another homer Thursday

Puig went 2-for-3 with a homer, two walks and two runs scored in Thursday's win over the Marlins.

Puig has now homered in three of the past four games after failing to go deep in his first 28 appearances of the season. He's still hitting just .214/.282/.339 on the season, but his .292/.393/.667 slash line since being activated from the disabled list May 9 suggests he may be turning it around at the dish.