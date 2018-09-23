Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Smacks 24th homer

Grandal went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday against the Padres.

Grandal took Brad Wieck deep in the sixth inning to record his 24th home run of the season. It was only his second long ball since Aug. 29, though he has still managed to drive in eight runs in that span. He remains on course to post his third consecutive season with a slugging percentage north of .450.

