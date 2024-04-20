Yamamoto did not factor into the decision Friday against the Mets, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits and one walk over six innings. He struck out nine.

Friday night was mixed with ups and downs for Yamamoto. On one hand, he managed to strike out a season-best nine batters; however, he also allowed a season-worst seven hits. After five starts, Yamamoto now sports a 4.50 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 30:5 K:BB over 22 innings. His next start is slated to come against the Nationals on the road.