Yamamoto (5-2) suffered the loss Sunday against the Reds, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out eight.

Yamamoto was done in by a lack of run support combined with a tough-luck four-run third inning. Yamamoto recorded two outs in the third but an infield single by Jake Fraley extended the inning while loading the bases and was followed by consecutive two-run singles by Jonathan India and Nick Martini. The outing marked Yamamoto's first defeat since the first game of the season and came on the heels of an impressive five-game stretch where Yamamoto went 4-0 with a 2.25 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 31 strikeouts across 32 innings. His next start is scheduled to take place next weekend when the Dodgers welcome the division-rival Rockies to Chavez Ravine.