Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that Yamamoto (triceps) has been placed on the 15-day injured list, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Yamamoto struck out a batter over two scoreless innings before he was lifted from his start in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Royals after he had experienced tightness in his right tricep while warming up prior to the game. Roberts hinted after the game that Yamamoto was likely to land on the IL, and the Dodgers have made the move official prior to Sunday's series finale. The skipper added that Yamamoto will be sent in for further testing Sunday before an official diagnosis for his injury is provided.