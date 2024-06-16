Yamamoto was pulled from Saturday's start against the Royals with triceps tightness. He allowed one hit and one walk with one strikeout across two scoreless innings before being removed.

Yamamoto was initially scheduled to start Thursday but had the outing pushed back for rest purposes, though after Saturday's yank it seems possible the rookie was dealing with some sort of issue. Yamamoto saw his fastball velocity dip to as low as 92.9 miles per hour before being removed, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. Michael Grove will take over on the mound for the Dodgers. Yamamoto was scheduled to make his next start Friday at home against the Angels, though Saturday's injury likely puts that in doubt.