Manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that Yamamoto's next start will be pushed back from Thursday to Saturday against Kansas City, Kirsten Watson of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

The Dodgers have not announced a replacement starter for Yamamoto, but they will give the right-hander an extra few days to rest after he threw a season-high 106 pitches across seven scoreless innings during his last outing against the Yankees. The 25-year-old has put up a 2.50 ERA and 1.11 WHIP alongside a 22:5 K:BB across 18 innings over his last three starts.