Yamamoto (triceps) felt tightness during warmups but didn't think it was severe enough to miss Saturday's start and doesn't think the injury is serious, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Yamamoto should still undergo further evaluation, but he doesn't feel as though the injury is anything significant. Per Juan Toribio of MLB.com, the triceps tightness was the reason for Yamamoto's start being pushed back from Thursday to Saturday, meaning the injury has isn't necessarily new. With Bobby Miller (shoulder) expected to return and start Wednesday, the Dodgers could temporarily utilize a six-man rotation to give Yamamoto extra rest. We should have more clarity on Yamamoto's status in the coming days.