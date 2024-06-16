Manager Dave Roberts said Saturday that there is a "high probability" Yamamoto (triceps) will be placed on the 15-day injured list, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The rookie right-hander indicated he didn't think the injury was anything serious after being pulled from Saturday's start. While Yamamoto will undergo further evaluations Sunday before an official move is made, it seems likely that the triceps tightness will require Yamamoto to miss a few starts, even if an IL move is mostly precautionary. Luckily for the Dodgers, Bobby Miller (shoulder) is set to come off the IL this week and rejoin the rotation.