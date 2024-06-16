Yamamoto was diagnosed with a right rotator cuff strain Sunday following an MRI, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Yamamoto was lifted after two innings in his start during Saturday's win over the Royals with what the Dodgers had termed as right tricep tightness. As expected, Yamamoto was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday, but the Dodgers didn't provide an updated diagnosis on his injury until after the results of his MRI were read. Manager Dave Roberts said that while the injury is not "season ending," Yamamoto Is "not going to throw for a couple of weeks, then we'll see where we go from there." Fortunately for the Dodgers, they'll be getting some reinforcement to their rotation in the form of right-hander Bobby Miller (shoulder), who is expected to be activated from the 15-day injured list during the upcoming week. After he was roughed up for five runs over one inning in his MLB debut March 21 against the Padres in Seoul, South Korea, Yamamoto had been as good as advertised over his subsequent 13 starts, ringing up a 6-1 record, 2.34 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 82:16 K:BB over 73 innings.