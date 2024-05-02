Yamamoto (3-1) earned the win over the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, allowing five hits and two walks over six scoreless innings. He struck out five.

Yamamoto allowed the leadoff man to reach in back-to-back innings to open the contest, but still managed to keep Arizona's lineup at bay over six frames. The right-hander has now hurled 12 scoreless innings over his last two starts and has won each of his last three decisions after imploding in his MLB debut. He's also logged quality starts in three straight.