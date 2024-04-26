Yamamoto (2-1) earned the win over Washington on Thursday, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out seven batters over six scoreless innings.

Despite a rough season debut, Yamamoto has thus far lived up to the billing that netted him a 12-year, $325 million contract in the offseason, as he's tossed a scoreless outing of at least five frames in half of his six starts so far. The Japanese hurler's outing Thursday was his second straight quality start and lowered his season ERA to 3.54. Yamamoto also holds a 1.07 WHIP and 37:6 K:BB through 28 innings.