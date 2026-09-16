Yamamoto (14-8) picked up the win in Tuesday's 4-0 victory over the Reds, allowing one hit and two walks over seven scoreless innings. He struck out seven.

The right-hander uncharacteristically walked the first two batters he faced, but Yamamoto would only let one other batter reach base before exiting after 91 pitches (55 strikes). The quality start was his 21st of the season, tied for the major-league lead with the Marlins' Sandy Alcantara, and over 10 starts since the All-Star break, Yamamoto has reeled off a 1.98 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 72:16 K:BB in 68.1 innings. He'll look to keep rolling in what will likely be his final outing of the regular season, at home early next week against the Padres.