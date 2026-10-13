Yamamoto didn't factor into the decision Monday in Milwaukee after giving up three runs on four hits with one strikeout and two walks across 2.2 innings during Game 2 of the NLCS.

The Japanese right-hander entered the contest with a 1.50 ERA and 0.75 WHIP in his past 10 postseason starts -- including a complete game with one run allowed in Game 2 of the NLCS in Milwaukee last year -- but the Brewers made things difficult Monday, fouling off 19 balls as he needed 75 pitches (46 strikes) to record just 11 outs. It's the shortest playoff outing of Yamamoto's career and came on the heels of a dominant performance in the NLDS, when he struck out 10 and allowed just one run over seven innings in Atlanta. The Dodgers will need to win at least two of the next three games in Los Angeles for him to get another start.