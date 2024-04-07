Yamamoto (1-1) pitched five scoreless innings in a win against the Cubs on Saturday, allowing five hits and two walks while striking out eight.

Yamamoto got himself into trouble right off the bat, surrendering two hits and a walk to the first three batters he faced. However, the right-hander then proceeded to strike out the side to work his way out of the hole before allowing just one more hit in the contest. Yamamoto has now hurled 10 scoreless innings over his last two starts after getting knocked around in his first outing. He's given up just five hits over that stretch to go along with a 13:2 K:BB.