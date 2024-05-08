Yamamoto (4-1) got the win over the Marlins on Tuesday, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out five over eight innings.

Yamamoto gave up a first pitch home run to Jazz Chisholm to open up the game and his only other blemish on the night came from another solo home run by Bryan De La Cruz in the sixth. He was incredibly efficient, needing 97 pitches to navigate through eight innings. It was his first time pitching past six inning as a MLB player and he's now won four straight decisions since suffering a loss in his debut. Removing the shaky outing in Korea, Yamamoto owns a 1.76 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 45:7 K:BB in 41 innings this year. He'll look to keep things rolling next week in a projected road matchup against the Giants.