Yamamoto (6-2) allowed a run on seven hits and a walk while striking out seven over six innings to earn the win over the Rockies on Saturday.

Yamamoto bounced back from a loss his last time out with a strong performance. He's earned quality starts in four of his last six outings, allowing 13 runs over 37 innings in that span. The rookie right-hander has a 3.32 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 76:14 K:BB over 65 innings across 12 starts this season. Yamamoto is projected to make his next start on the road versus the Yankees, which is a formidable matchup.