Yamamoto pitched five innings against Arizona in a Cactus League game Monday, allowing one run on four hits and one walk while striking out seven batters.

Yamamoto was sharp in his final exhibition appearance, throwing 50 of 75 pitches for strikes and getting 12 whiffs. He hit 97 mph on the radar gun with his fastball and included 23 splitters among his offerings. Yamamoto finished the Cactus League slate with a 4.15 ERA and 14:3 K:BB over 13 innings spanning four starts. His next game action is expected to take place next Tuesday, March 18, in Tokyo, Japan in the first game of the MLB regular season.