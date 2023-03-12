site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Ernie Clement: Released by Oakland
RotoWire Staff
Mar 12, 2023
7:34 pm ET
Clement was released by the Athletics on Sunday.
Clement was designated for assignment by Oakland last weekend, and he'll become a free agent as part of a series of roster cuts Sunday. The 26-year-old played in 70 games between the Guardians and Athletics last year and hit .184 with 19 runs and six RBI.
