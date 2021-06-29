The 2021 Fantasy baseball season saw one of its biggest prospects called up last week when Wander Franco made his debut for the Rays. He already has a home run and stolen base to his name, and although he hasn't been perfect so far, we're optimistic he won't follow the same path as Jared Kelenic. In addition to big prospect call ups, baseball is going through the early aftermath of the MLB's crackdown on pitchers using foreign substances. Spin rates are down everywhere and Gerrit Cole is no longer the ace you were banking on.

To kick off each week of the season, I'll be reaching out to Fantasy Baseball Today's Chris Towers, Scott White and Frank Stampfl to ask them a few big questions that can hopefully help lead to actionable advice. If you are reading this and have specific questions you'd love to see Chris, Scott and Frank answer -- please DM me @DanSchneierNFL. And remember that if you don't like any of the answers, I'm just the messenger, and you know what they say about the messenger.

We're rolling with a theme for this week and here it is: Name one key bounceback player (in the second half) at each of these positions: CI, MI, OF, SP, RP.

CI



Scott: Anthony Rendon. While I still have every confidence in Freddie Freeman bouncing back with numbers that live up to our expectations, Anthony Rendon has further to go to do so, which makes for a better buy-low opportunity. He hasn't forgotten how to put the bat on the ball, which is his most important attribute, and he's impacting the ball as hard as last year, too. The track record is as steady as they come, so I think between a couple IL stints and this year's ever-changing hitter landscape, he just hasn't had a chance to get in a groove yet.



2. MI

Scott: There are several candidates here, particularly among second basemen, but I'll stick my neck out for DJ LeMahieu, who's had a good enough June to convince me he's not a lost cause (but not so good that it's obvious to everyone yet). Which isn't to say his rebound is a sure thing, but it's notable that his best batting average and more than half his home runs have come this month, with spin rates falling across the league. He still bats leadoff for the Yankees, which helps, and is in the 90th percentile for xBA. It wouldn't shock me if he made it to 20 homers again.



3. OF



Scott: Michael Conforto. Choices like Cody Bellinger and George Springer are a little too easy given the time they've lost to injuries, and I don't think you could buy all that low on Bryce Harper. I've legit seen Conforto dropped in some shallower leagues, though. Back in April, when the mid-tier hitters were just getting crushed, I had my doubts about how impactful someone like him would be, but as temperatures have risen and spin rates have fallen, that's not the case anymore. The Statcast data makes Conforto out to be the same player as always, which should translate to a .275 batting average and 25-to-30-homer pace.



4. SP



Scott: I like Aaron Nola, who may still cost you a pretty penny but who will likely be worth it. The up-and-down performances have so frayed the nerves of his investors that they might jump at the chance to "unload" him. Ultimately, though, I see nothing wrong with him. The xFIP, SIERA and xERA are all normal. The whiff and walk rates are both better than normal. He also hasn't lost any spin on his pitches this month the way so many high-end pitchers have, which may help him to close the gap moving forward.



5. RP