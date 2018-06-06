Fantasy Baseball: Ranking the top 30 DL stashes with Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez, Yadier Molina returning

More Fantasy Baseball: Which hot starts are sustainable? | Waivers: Add Ben Zobrist, Dustin Fowler

At long last, Madison Bumgarner is back.

Out since breaking the pinky finger on his pitching hand late in spring training, the former World Series MVP will make his season debut Tuesday against the Diamondbacks. And he's not alone.

Carlos Martinez, out since early May with a strained lat, and Yadier Molina, out just as long after a nightmare foul tip forced him to the operating table, are also set to return Tuesday. Here we are.

So while there's value in showing where those practically healthy players would rank alongside the still-injured, helping you calibrate just how much timetable factors into the discussion (they'd be third, fifth and 18th, respectively), there's even more value in adding three new names to the back of the list — ones who you'll actually have a chance to slot into an IR spot. You won't find Bumgarner, Martinez or Molina on this list, in other words, and by the time you look at it, they may not qualify anyway.

But what determines the order for the players I do include? Here are the guidelines, in order of priority:

How good is the player?

What's his timetable?

How likely is his injury to impact his performance?



Unfortunately, we've seen a lot of good players with shortish timetables go on the DL recently, from Mookie Betts to Rhys Hoskins to Brandon Belt, and with former standouts like Adam Eaton, Carlos Rodon and Zach Britton gearing up to return from longer absences, your IR may be spilling onto your bench at this point. Frankly, I'm not sure any of the top 21 should be unowned in leagues of any real size, and dropping any of the top 12 even in the shallowest leagues is unthinkable.

But it's either make the tough decision now, or make it a week or two from now, when many of these guys are back. In most cases, you'd rather play short-handed than give up a rest-of-season asset.