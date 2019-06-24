Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2019: Advanced trade chart loving Framber Valdez, fading Aaron Nola

The New York Yankees and Fantasy baseball owners everywhere breathed a sigh of relief last Friday as outfielder Aaron Judge returned from the injured list. He is 2-for-10 since his return with an RBI and a walk, but will continue being integral to the Yankees' success and a staple near the top of 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings. Judge hit an astonishing 52 home runs on his way to Rookie of the Year honors two seasons ago, but has been bogged down by injuries since, missing more than 100 games the past two seasons. However, for those of you that aren't lucky enough to have a reliable slugger in your lineup this week, scouring the 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings to find trade possibilities might be your best shot of improving your roster. You always want to extract maximum value out of any deal, which is why you'll want to use Ariel Cohen's 2019 Fantasy baseball trade chart and evaluator on SportsLine before you make any deals.

Cohen is the creator of the ATC (Average Total Cost) Projection System. He was a finalist for two FSWA Awards in 2018 -- Baseball Article of the Year and Baseball Writer of the Year. Cohen and his Fantasy partner, Reuven Guy, have used the ATC system projections to finish in the money in NFBC, RTSports, Tout Wars and other national leagues, racking up plenty of division titles.

This trade evaluator tool is extremely user-friendly. You simply download an Excel file and input the players you are giving away and receiving. The tool will then give you a value. "C" is an even deal; anything above is a win for you, and anything below is a loss.

In this week's 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings and trade chart, we can tell you that Cohen's MLB projections are fading Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola. It's been a rough season for Nola, as evidenced by his 4.55 ERA. And just when it looked like he might be turning the corner with four wins and three quality outings during a five-start span in May, he lost his touch by giving up 14 earned runs in his next three trips to the hill.

Nola's swinging strike rate is down to 9 percent from 13 percent last year, which is why the model has dropped him from No. 23 in head-to-head 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings two weeks ago all the way to No. 67.

Another player on the move this week: Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez. The 25-year-old rookie has picked up where he left off during a short stint in the Major Leagues last season, inducing groundballs at an extremely high rate to stay out of trouble despite a higher-than-expected walk rate.

Valdez pitched 37 innings with a 2.19 ERA for the Astros last season and owns a 3.61 ERA in 42.1 innings this season after recently moving into the starting rotation. His hard sinker and biting curveball are forcing batters to hit the ball on the ground 64.6 percent of the time, which is why he's gone from un-ranked (outside the top 500) to No. 67 in the head-to-head Fantasy baseball rankings in just two weeks.

The evaluator is also extremely high on an outfielder who is back from injury and has surged from outside the top 140 two weeks into the top 50 of its head-to-head rankings. Additionally, it has updated the value of players dealing with injuries like Rich Hill (forearm), Kyle Hendricks (shoulder) and Aaron Judge (oblique).

What are the Fantasy baseball trade values for every MLB player in head-to-head and Rotisserie leagues? And which outfielder is now a top-50 value? Visit SportsLine now to see the Fantasy baseball trade evaluator and chart, all based off the projections of one of the top Fantasy baseball analysts in the nation.