The uncertainty surrounding which players will opt-out of the 2020 MLB season has led many Fantasy baseball players to push their drafts to the last minute. Buster Posey, Ryan Zimmerman, David Price and Nick Markakis are among the players who are no longer in the 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings due to their decision to sit the season out. There's still the possibility that more could drop before Opening Day.

That's left Fantasy players quickly re-evaluating rosters around the league to identify the top 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts in what should be a season like we've never seen before. Before finalizing your 2020 Fantasy baseball prep, be sure to check out the Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball breakouts, including Cleveland Indians All-Star starting pitcher Shane Bieber. The 24-year-old broke through with a 15-8 record, 3.28 ERA and 259 strikeouts over 214.1 innings to finish as the No. 5 starting pitcher in all of Fantasy baseball even though he was being drafted in the 15th round in standard 12-team leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Bieber as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day.

Any time more MLB news comes out about the updated 2020 MLB schedule or players dropping out, the team at SportsLine updates its projections. Go to SportsLine now to see these proven Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina. The 38-year old isn't a huge power source anymore, but he's been a virtual lock to hit at around .270 with respectable home run and RBI numbers at a position that can be tough to find consistent offense from.

With the designated hitter coming to the National League, the Cardinals have more ways to get him in the lineup this season. The latest 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP shows that he's not coming off the board until around pick No. 182, but SportsLine's model says he'll produce more than catchers such as Wilson Ramos (ADP of 174) and Salvador Perez (140), making Molina a solid value late in drafts.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is all over: Astros starting pitcher Jose Urquidy. Urquidy is entering 2020 MLB Summer Camp feeling good with the inside track on a starting rotation spot. The 24-year-old prospect wasn't dominant in stints in double-A and triple-A, posting a combined 4.46 ERA over 103 innings in the minors last season.

However, his 134 strikeouts proved he had Major League-caliber stuff and he earned his MLB debut on July 2. Urquidy eventually went on to post a 3.95 ERA with 40 strikeouts in 41 innings and now he'll have a chance to prove himself in a more permanent capacity. With a solid four-pitch arsenal, the model likes Urquidy to outperform his 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP of 128.84 and produce better than seventh-round picks like Corey Kluber and Tyler Glasnow.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball busts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball busts the model is fading: Yankees shortstop/second baseman Gleyber Torres. After a monster 2019 season where he hit .278 with 38 home runs and 90 RBIs, Fantasy players are jumping on him around pick No. 40 overall this season.

But SportsLine's model has factored in that he doesn't steal too many bases for a middle infielder, and he's also had some strikeout issues through two seasons. The model has five other shortstops who are going off the board later ranked ahead of him, including Jorge Polanco, who is being drafted outside the top 100 on average.

How to find proven 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine's model is also all over a surprising first baseman. He's barely being picked in the top 100, but is ranked No. 2 at his position. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So which 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target or fade in your drafts? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Shane Bieber's All-Star season, and find out.