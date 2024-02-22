Whenever Mike Trout decides to retire, he'll be remembered as one of the greatest baseball players of all time. But unless things drastically change with the Angels or Trout finds himself in another uniform, many baseball fans probably haven't seen much of his greatness due to the Angels only playing three postseason games over his 13 MLB seasons. The Angels lost two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani to the crosstown Dodgers this offseason, which significantly dampened any postseason hopes for Trout this season.

The future Hall of Fame outfielder had 18 home runs, 44 RBI and 54 runs scored over 82 games last season. He had 40 home runs over 119 games the season before, so when healthy, Trout is still a top option for Fantasy baseball lineups. His name appeal could result in him being placed too high in the 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings, so where is a responsible spot to select Trout in 2024 Fantasy baseball drafts? Before finalizing your 2024 Fantasy baseball draft prep, be sure to see the 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Rays third baseman Isaac Paredes.

Paredes belted 20 home runs in just 381 plate appearances in 2022 but he was a bit of a one-trick pony and his disastrous batting average (.205) was costly to anybody who rosterd him in Fantasy baseball. However, the model saw through a terribly unlucky .195 BABIP and predicted he'd outperform players going at least six rounds earlier in 2023 like Anthony Rendon and DJ LeMahieu. The result: Paredes slashed .250/.352/.488 with 31 home runs and 98 RBI and even finished top 20 in AL MVP voting. Anybody who followed the model's advice and picked up Paredes late in their Fantasy baseball drafts received a huge power boost in their Fantasy baseball lineups.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the Fantasy baseball sleepers 2024 the model is high on: Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts. After a decade in Boston, Bogaerts joined San Diego's star-studded lineup and got off to a slow start as he adjusted from going from one of the most hitter-friendly ballparks in Fenway Park to one of the most pitcher-friendly venues in Petco Park. He hit just .253 before the All-Star break after entering the season as a career .292 hitter. For the season, Bogaerts finished with 19 home runs, 58 RBI, and 19 stolen bases, but his batting average (.285) and OPS (120) were his lowest since 2017.

However, Boagerts displayed why he earned a $280 million contract after the Midsummer Classic as his OPS jumped 126 points compared to before. He also projects to have more run-producing opportunities in 2024 as the departure of Juan Soto should allow Bogaerts to move up in the lineup after seeing most of his at-bats in the No. 5 spot a year ago. Bogaerts is a top-five shortstop in the 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings as he's slotted above the likes of Bo Bichette and Elly De La Cruz, despite those two being drafted multiple rounds earlier on average.

Another of the 2024 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model advises targeting: Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi. The 34-year-old went 12-5 with a 3.63 ERA over 25 starts last season in Texas. Eovaldi had a 1.14 WHIP, his lowest since the 2018 season, and held opposing hitters to 7.3 hits per nine innings, the lowest for a full season in his career. Eovaldi returns to Texas for the second year of a two-year, $34 million contract that includes a vesting $20 million option for next season. Eovaldi could be in store for another significant payday with a strong 2024 season, adding additional motivation for the right-handed pitcher.

Eovaldi has an ERA below 3.90 in each of his last four seasons, proving to be one of the few pitchers getting better with age. His 3.63 ERA last year was his lowest in a full season, despite pitching many of his games at the hitter-friendly Globe Life Field. Eovaldi had similar home/road splits with a 3.70 ERA and 1.11 WHIP at home compared to a 3.56 and 1.16 WHIP on the road. The model has him ranked inside the top 13 starting pitchers in its 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings despite his ADP being outside the top 30 at his position. See more sleepers at SportsLine.

