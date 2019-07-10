Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Week 16: Model that beat experts says start Willy Adames, sit Mookie Betts

Week 16 of the Fantasy baseball season brings plenty of tough questions for owners as they set their lineups. Should you go with a proven option like Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers, who has a tough week of matchups, or roll the dice on a low-owned, high-upside option like Rays second baseman Joey Wendle, who entered the weekend having recorded a hit in six of his last seven games? Is a player expected to return from injury like Angels first baseman Albert Pujols (foot) safe to rely on in Week 16 Fantasy baseball lineups? Where should he be slotted in your 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings? These are the types of questions Fantasy baseball owners will have to answer before locking in their Week 16 Fantasy baseball lineups. And owners everywhere know a victory this week could be the determining factor between their team making the playoffs or going home empty-handed. With so much uncertainly and so much at stake this week, be sure to check out the Week 16 Fantasy baseball rankings from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor, saying he'd finish in the top five at his position despite being owned in just 51 percent of leagues. The result: Odor recorded two home runs, two runs scored and six RBIs in Texas' three-game series against the Angels. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every pitch and every at-bat 10,000 times, has set its sights on Fantasy baseball and has revealed its rankings for the week of July 8-14.

One player the model is high on this week: Rays shortstop Willy Adames. Despite inconsistency at the plate earlier this season, the 23-year-old clearly still has some pop in his bat. In fact, he is coming off an impressive performance at the plate in the month of June, recording a .273 batting average with six home runs, 13 RBIs and 11 runs scored.

Now, Adames and the Rays will finish the week with a four-game series against the Baltimore Orioles, who rank dead-last in MLB in team ERA (5.75), which will allow Adames more opportunities to pile up Fantasy numbers. He's projected as the second-best Fantasy shortstop this week even though his market rank is just No. 24 at his position, and he's owned in just 27 percent of leagues. He's a player you can pick up and start with confidence this week and should be sky-high in your Fantasy baseball rankings 2019.

And a massive shocker: Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts, the third best player at his position according to market value, stumbles big-time and finishes outside the top 15. Betts and the Red Sox will play just three games after the All-Star break, which will hinder his ability to pile up Fantasy points. Boston closes Week 16 of the Fantasy baseball schedule with a three-game home stand against the Dodgers, who boast a top-five pitching staff with a cumulative team ERA of 3.38. He's a player to consider putting on the bench.

