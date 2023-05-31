Happy Wednesday, everyone! Now that Tuesday's Memorial Weekend hangover is behind us, we can focus in on some of the top nuggets in the Fantasy Baseball world -- a collection of key takeaways from Tuesday's action and leftovers from the weekend. We'll dive into some detective work involving a potential top prospect on the Reds being called up shortly (hopefully), we'll discuss some of the pitchers who have turned it around recently and more. But let's first discuss a starting pitcher who was red hot out of seemingly nowhere but has now come back down to earth.

Mariners SP Bryce Miller, known for his consistent performances as of late, faced a significant setback in his latest start on Tuesday against the Yankees. In just 4 2/3 innings, Miller allowed 11 hits and eight earned runs boosting his ratios. Despite the shellacking, Miller maintains a 3.00 ERA and a 0.75 WHIP over 36 innings pitched this season. In this outing in particular, although he managed to strike out just three batters, the positive sign is that his command wasn't a major issue as Miller didn't issue a single walk. He exited the game with just 86 pitches and hopefully this isn't a sign of things to come as teams see more of Miller.

One noticeable aspect of Miller's start was his decreased usage of the fastball, which accounted for only 58% of his pitches. Interestingly, his fastball struggled to find the strike zone consistently with a 16% called strikes plus whiffs rate -- a low number that underlined his biggest flaw in the outing, an ineffective fastball.

Miller's secondary pitches displayed a decrease in velocity compared to his previous outings. His curveball was down by 1.6 miles per hour (MPH) and his slider decreased 1.4 MPH. These lowered velocities led to harder exit velocities from the Yankees batters.

If it were up to me, he'd be a top player on my trading block -- the sooner I sell, the better.

Time for De La Cruz?

Reds infielder Elly De La Cruz recently sparked excitement among fantasy owners. The top prospect generated buzz when he posted a cryptic message on his Instagram, hinting at a potential call-up to the major leagues. This social media activity has piqued the interest of Fantasy managers, who are eagerly awaiting any official announcements regarding his promotion.

Further fueling the speculation surrounding De La Cruz's call-up, an article on The Athletic this past weekend shed light on the Reds' internal discussions regarding the talented player. With Jonathan India performing admirably, the decision is a tricky one for the Reds.

For Fantasy managers, our advice is to closely monitor this situation, as a potential call-up could offer significant Fantasy value immediately. This is one of the highest upside potential prospect call-ups we have left on the board for the 2023 season.

Braves promote exciting pitching prospect

The most shocking MLB news of Tuesday came in Atlanta with the Braves promoting 20-year-old pitching prospect AJ Smith-Shawver to the majors. Taken in the seventh round of the 2021 MLB Draft, Smith-Shawver posted a 5.11 ERA for Class-A Augusta last season while looking nowhere near ready for the big leagues, though he did strike out 103 batters in 68 2/3 innings to go with a 5.1 BB-per-9 rate.

However, Smth-Shawver's seven minor-league starts this season have completely changed the narrative. He first struck out 23 batters over 14 scoreless innings with High-A Rome, then had nine strikeouts over seven scoreless innings with Double-A Mississippi. That was enough for the Braves to move him to Triple-A Gwinnett, where he finally allowed a few runners to cross the plate while posting a 3.00 ERA in 12 innings over two starts with 13 strikeouts. In all, Smith-Shawver delivered a1.09 ERA in 33 innings with 45 strikeouts and 12 walks prior to his promotion to Atlanta.

"We're going to pitch him out of [the bullpen] for a while, kind of like we did with Spencer Strider last year," Brian Snitker said after the move was announced Tuesday. "Try and get him multiple innings when we can. I think his future's going to be starting, but this is a way to kind of break him in."

Citing Strider is certain to make Fantasy managers' ears perk up, and Smith-Shawver is worth a speculative add to the bench in most leagues to see how he responds to the aggressive promotion.

SPs who have turned it around

White Sox SP Lance Lynn has been a reliable force on the mound as of late delivering three consecutive quality starts. Over this span, Lynn has posted an impressive 1.89 ERA and a solid 1.11 WHIP, and has limited opposing hitters to an average exit velocity of just 86.9 miles per hour. Lynn's ability to generate swings and misses over this stretch is evident with a 10.6% swinging-strike rate (SwStr rate), and it's the number one factor in why you should be getting excited about the veteran keeping this recent surge up. You can still buy on Lynn at a reasonably cheap price given his overall numbers.

Rangers SP Jon Gray has been on a remarkable run, largely thanks to the effectiveness of his new and improved slider. In his last four starts, Gray has been virtually untouchable, racking up a sparkling 1.00 ERA, a minuscule 0.78 WHIP, and an impressive 27 strikeouts with just five walks over 27 innings pitched. If you're looking for reason to get excited about Gray long term, it's his slider that has undergone the most striking transformation, now registering at an average speed of 87.6 miles per hour. This is up a remarkable 4 MPH compared to his first six starts.

May proved to be a fruitful month for Padres SP Michael Wacha, as he strung together an impressive five consecutive quality starts. His latest outing against the New York Yankees showcased his skills, as he threw seven innings, allowing just two earned runs on five hits with four strikeouts and no walks. Wacha is once again relying heavily on his changeup, and it's making the difference.

News and notes