Happy Wednesday, everyone! Tuesday's action had a lot of interesting developments including the Houston Astros making history, Aaron Judge continuing to make Brian Cashman regretful, a young prospect who was originally expected to only serve as a temporary fill-in continuing to mash and a pitcher's duel that we'll start with. The duel was between Mariners SP Logan Gilbert and Blue Jays SP Jose Berrios.

Berrios had a nice bounce-back outing in the box score with seven shutout innings and just eight combined hits and walks, but he also allowed seven hard-hit balls and an 89.5 MPH average exit velocity against. Gilbert was the story for me, and it feels like these two pitchers are moving in different directions. While I'd look to sell Berrios based on his name-brand value, I'd offer the opposite on Gilbert -- buy high. Gilbert threw seven innings of three-run ball in this one, but the context is important. The bases-clearing triple Gilbert gave up in this start was a bloop to short right field. On the night, Gilbert threw seven strikeouts, and the underlying numbers speak to a buy-high candidate -- his increased slider usage (up to 36% from 23%) and his velocity up on all three of his key pitches are the keys here.

Lewis makes his case

OK, so well start with the bad news: Royce Lewis will be optioned back down to Triple-A. The original expectation was that Lewis would be a temporary fill-in for what was expected to be a short stay on the IL for Carlos Correa, but the young slugger won't stop hitting. Lewis collected another pair of hits on Tuesday including his second home run. He already has a max exit velocity of 114 MPH and a 72nd percentile sprint speed. Lewis is 52% rostered and that number could drop given the news. However, there's a silver lining. Down in Triple-A, Lewis is now expected to get some starts in other positions -- including what could be third base and the outfield. This will give him a clearer path to being called back up sooner than later, and given the way he was hitting in his short debut, this should be a priority for the Twins.

Astros make history

The Houston Astros made history on Tuesday night when they racked up five homers in a single inning. This is only the eighth time that this has been done in MLB history. Yordan Alvarez hit his 12th, then Kyle Tucker, Jeremy Peña (just returned), Michael Brantley and Yuli Gurriel. Tucker would add a second homer later in the game -- after a slow start the borderline first-round pick is up to seven homers with eight steals on the season.

Where would you draft Judge now?

Yankees OF Aaron Judge had an ADP around 28 overall for this season. He even made a few trendy avoid lists due to injury concerns and the push for using early-round draft picks on hitters who provided at least some level of speed. Those who passed on Judge are regretting it now even if not to the same extent as Yankees GM Brian Cashman. Judge continues to mash the ball and on Tuesday he went 4 for 4 with two homers. He now leads the MLB with 14 jacks and he's batting .321 with a 1.076 OPS. Oh, and he's also added two stolen bases. He's first in average exit velocity, barrel rate, hard hit rate and xSLG. In other words, the underlying numbers back this up. So if we were redrafting today, how early do you grab Judge?

News and lineup notes

