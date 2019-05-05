Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 7 identify Anthony DeSclafani, Martin Perez as sleepers

There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White ranks them all, highlighting a few sleepers.

For a breakdown of every team's schedule for Week 7, head over to SportsLine and check out John Bollman's hitting planner, with schedule analysis for this week and the future.

After a week of 11 teams playing only five games, Week 7 (May 6-12) is all sixes and sevens.

So the list of two-start pitchers is quite a bit longer.

Many of them are blatantly obvious. The top 19 would be difficult to sit in most any format. Maybe for the last three — Miles Mikolas, Madison Bumgarner and Marco Gonzales — the matchups are questionable enough that you might consider sitting them in shallower 5x5 leagues where you're looking to preserve ERA and WHIP, but those instances should be pretty rare.

The sleepers, meaning the ones owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues, don't show up until No. 20, rookie Griffin Canning, who isn't certain to make both of his starts. If it ends up being just one, though, against the Tigers lineup, there's a good chance it's worth it still.

Anthony DeSclafani has two starts against the Giants lineup and has been on a nice run lately, leaning more heavily on his most effective pitches. Martin Perez has found success with his new cutter and also has optimal matchups.

Lucas Giolito and Tyler Mahle are halfway decent choices if you miss out on those others, but by the time you get to Mike Foltynewicz, whose drop in velocity has severely limited his effectiveness in two starts back from the IL, the remaining choices are liable to do more harm than good.

RankPitcherStart 1Start 2
1Jacob deGrom, NYMat SDvs. MIA
2Trevor Bauer, CLEvs. CHWat OAK
3Max Scherzer, WASat MILat LAD
4Jose Berrios, MINat TORvs. DET
5Gerrit Cole, HOUvs. KCvs. TEX
6Stephen Strasburg, WASat MILat LAD
7Caleb Smith, MIAat CHCat NYM
8Blake Snell, TBvs. ARIvs. NYY
9Hyun-Jin Ryu, LADvs. ATLvs. WAS
10Cole Hamels, CHCvs. MIAvs. MIL
11Jon Lester, CHCvs. MIAvs. MIL
12Max Fried, ATLat LADat ARI
13Collin McHugh, HOU*vs. KCvs. TEX
14Marcus Stroman, TORvs. MINvs. CHW
15Walker Buehler, LADvs. ATLvs. WAS
16Masahiro Tanaka, NYYvs. SEAat TB
17Miles Mikolas, STLvs. PHIvs. PIT
18Madison Bumgarner, SFat COLvs. CIN
19Marco Gonzales, SEAat NYYat BOS
20Griffin Canning, LAAat DETat BAL
21Anthony DeSclafani, CINvs. SFat SF
22Vince Velasquez, PHIat STLat KC
23Martin Perez, MINat TORvs. DET
24Lucas Giolito, CHWat CLEat TOR
25Tyler Mahle, CINat OAKat SF
26Mike Foltynewicz, ATLat LADat ARI
27CC Sabathia, NYYvs. SEAat TB
28Felix Hernandez, SEAat NYYat BOS
29Merrill Kelly, ARIat TBvs. ATL
30Jake Junis, KCat HOUvs. PHI
31Drew Pomeranz, SF*at CINvs. CIN
32Sandy Alcantara, MIAat CHCat NYM
33Aaron Brooks, OAK*vs. CINvs. CLE
34Dakota Hudson, STL*vs. PHIvs. PIT
35Jhoulys Chacin, MILvs. WASat CHC
36Aaron Sanchez, TORvs. MINvs. CHW
37Jefry Rodriguez, CLEvs. CHWat OAK
38Ivan Nova, CHWat CLEat TOR
39Antonio Senzatela, COL*vs. SFvs. SD
40Daniel Norris, DETvs. LAAat MIN
41Adrian Sampson, TEXat PITat HOU
42David Hess, BALvs. BOSvs. LAA
43Hector Velazquez, BOS*at BALvs. SEA
*RP-eligible | ^expected to follow opener 
Senior Fantasy Writer

Raised in Atlanta by a board game-loving family during the dawn of the '90s Braves dynasty, Scott White was easy prey for the Fantasy Sports, in particular Fantasy Baseball, and has devoted his adulthood... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories