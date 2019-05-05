Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 7 identify Anthony DeSclafani, Martin Perez as sleepers
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White ranks them all, highlighting a few sleepers.
For a breakdown of every team's schedule for Week 7, head over to SportsLine and check out John Bollman's hitting planner, with schedule analysis for this week and the future.
After a week of 11 teams playing only five games, Week 7 (May 6-12) is all sixes and sevens.
So the list of two-start pitchers is quite a bit longer.
Many of them are blatantly obvious. The top 19 would be difficult to sit in most any format. Maybe for the last three — Miles Mikolas, Madison Bumgarner and Marco Gonzales — the matchups are questionable enough that you might consider sitting them in shallower 5x5 leagues where you're looking to preserve ERA and WHIP, but those instances should be pretty rare.
The sleepers, meaning the ones owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues, don't show up until No. 20, rookie Griffin Canning, who isn't certain to make both of his starts. If it ends up being just one, though, against the Tigers lineup, there's a good chance it's worth it still.
Anthony DeSclafani has two starts against the Giants lineup and has been on a nice run lately, leaning more heavily on his most effective pitches. Martin Perez has found success with his new cutter and also has optimal matchups.
Lucas Giolito and Tyler Mahle are halfway decent choices if you miss out on those others, but by the time you get to Mike Foltynewicz, whose drop in velocity has severely limited his effectiveness in two starts back from the IL, the remaining choices are liable to do more harm than good.
|Rank
|Pitcher
|Start 1
|Start 2
|1
|Jacob deGrom, NYM
|at SD
|vs. MIA
|2
|Trevor Bauer, CLE
|vs. CHW
|at OAK
|3
|Max Scherzer, WAS
|at MIL
|at LAD
|4
|Jose Berrios, MIN
|at TOR
|vs. DET
|5
|Gerrit Cole, HOU
|vs. KC
|vs. TEX
|6
|Stephen Strasburg, WAS
|at MIL
|at LAD
|7
|Caleb Smith, MIA
|at CHC
|at NYM
|8
|Blake Snell, TB
|vs. ARI
|vs. NYY
|9
|Hyun-Jin Ryu, LAD
|vs. ATL
|vs. WAS
|10
|Cole Hamels, CHC
|vs. MIA
|vs. MIL
|11
|Jon Lester, CHC
|vs. MIA
|vs. MIL
|12
|Max Fried, ATL
|at LAD
|at ARI
|13
|Collin McHugh, HOU*
|vs. KC
|vs. TEX
|14
|Marcus Stroman, TOR
|vs. MIN
|vs. CHW
|15
|Walker Buehler, LAD
|vs. ATL
|vs. WAS
|16
|Masahiro Tanaka, NYY
|vs. SEA
|at TB
|17
|Miles Mikolas, STL
|vs. PHI
|vs. PIT
|18
|Madison Bumgarner, SF
|at COL
|vs. CIN
|19
|Marco Gonzales, SEA
|at NYY
|at BOS
|20
|Griffin Canning, LAA
|at DET
|at BAL
|21
|Anthony DeSclafani, CIN
|vs. SF
|at SF
|22
|Vince Velasquez, PHI
|at STL
|at KC
|23
|Martin Perez, MIN
|at TOR
|vs. DET
|24
|Lucas Giolito, CHW
|at CLE
|at TOR
|25
|Tyler Mahle, CIN
|at OAK
|at SF
|26
|Mike Foltynewicz, ATL
|at LAD
|at ARI
|27
|CC Sabathia, NYY
|vs. SEA
|at TB
|28
|Felix Hernandez, SEA
|at NYY
|at BOS
|29
|Merrill Kelly, ARI
|at TB
|vs. ATL
|30
|Jake Junis, KC
|at HOU
|vs. PHI
|31
|Drew Pomeranz, SF*
|at CIN
|vs. CIN
|32
|Sandy Alcantara, MIA
|at CHC
|at NYM
|33
|Aaron Brooks, OAK*
|vs. CIN
|vs. CLE
|34
|Dakota Hudson, STL*
|vs. PHI
|vs. PIT
|35
|Jhoulys Chacin, MIL
|vs. WAS
|at CHC
|36
|Aaron Sanchez, TOR
|vs. MIN
|vs. CHW
|37
|Jefry Rodriguez, CLE
|vs. CHW
|at OAK
|38
|Ivan Nova, CHW
|at CLE
|at TOR
|39
|Antonio Senzatela, COL*
|vs. SF
|vs. SD
|40
|Daniel Norris, DET
|vs. LAA
|at MIN
|41
|Adrian Sampson, TEX
|at PIT
|at HOU
|42
|David Hess, BAL
|vs. BOS
|vs. LAA
|43
|Hector Velazquez, BOS*
|at BAL
|vs. SEA
|*RP-eligible | ^expected to follow opener
|
