Fantasy Baseball: Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7 feature Michael Chavis, Brandon Belt

For more Fantasy baseball insights, and to keep up with all the latest news, roster trends and more throughout the season, subscribe to Fantasy Baseball Today now on iTunes, Stitcher or Spotify. You can find us on YouTube now, with full episodes and clips available every Monday through Friday.

There are some weeks during the season when I see fit to remind everyone that they're better off not resorting to a sleeper hitters column to fill their lineup needs. The most owned players are the most owned for a reason, and you shouldn't be so beholden to the week-to-week that you abandon them during a cold stretch. It's more about filling holes — the ones that pop up suddenly and unexpectedly — than upending established norms.

This week is one of those weeks.

I have a list of 10 names, as usual, but ... I'm not recommending any of them (except maybe the first) with gusto. That's the way it works sometimes. The right names don't always align with the right matchups.

Nonetheless, 10 recommendations are needed. Just understand that, for this week as much as any, they're on an as-needed basis. You needn't bend over backward to force any of them into your lineup.

The day will probably come when Michael Chavis has to contend with Eduardo Nunez and/or Dustin Pedroia for at-bats, but with the way he's swinging the bat right now, I trust it's not even with Nunez recently back in the mix. Though I'm not totally buying into the on-base or steals potential, the power is legit, and he'll have a chance to deliver more of it against the Orioles and Mariners pitching staffs.

Alex Verdugo has lived up to every expectation and then some during his rookie season and now has a clearer path to at-bats with A.J. Pollock sidelined indefinitely. He should start at least five of the team's seven games this week (the ones against righties), but be forewarned that the matchups are less than favorable.

Brandon Belt might be kind of exciting in a non-slugging first baseman sort of way. The Giants are facing six righties in their seven games this week (he, like most left-handed batters, fares better against them) and have three games at Coors Field.

Hey, Max Kepler has had something of a power breakthrough this year. And he's facing the Blue Jays and Tigers pitching staffs this week — oh boy! Yeah, but also three lefties, against whom he's 4 for 24 so far. (It's like I'm trying to talk you out of these sleeper hitters or something.)

Justin Smoak has been cold of late but was an OPS monster for the middle two weeks in April. It's in there somewhere, and six games against Twins and White Sox pitchers might be enough to bring it back out.

The batted-ball cues that suggested Jason Heyward might be doing something different this year have mostly normalized as his numbers have come back down to earth, but maybe the most important of all of them, launch angle, remains higher than normal. Because his plate discipline is so good, the floor remains fairly high with seven games against Marlins and Brewers pitchers.

Conversely, Jonathan Schoop's plate discipline is terrible, but he's on a pretty good power pace — closer to two years ago, when he was a Fantasy stud, than last year — and may be better equipped to take advantage of the Twins' favorable matchups this week, which include pitchers like Aaron Sanchez, Trent Thornton, Daniel Norris and whatever two bottom-feeders the Tigers dig up for Saturday's doubleheader.

Again? Yes, again. The Rockies have a full week at home for the first time this season, and Ryan McMahon is the most regular starter of theirs who's less than 80 percent owned. It'd be nice if they weren't scheduled to face four lefties, but in a week like this one, beggars can't be choosers.

Brian Goodwin has been surprisingly productive as the fill-in for Justin Upton in the early part of this season, demonstrating a high-BABIP profile with good line-drive skills and an all-fields approach. Lefties, righties — it hasn't mattered, which makes him a good fit to take advantage of a slate of pitchers that includes plenty of both. Daniel Norris, Tyson Ross, Dylan Bundy, John Means and Andrew Cashner are the sort he can sink his teeth into.

Eric Sogard is hot in pretty much every way a hitter can be, making regular contact with a high line-drive rate and already a career-high in home runs. Of ... three. Yeah, it won't last, but there's something to be said for riding the hot hand, especially when there's so little out there on waivers. He'll be facing Twins and White Sox pitchers for six games.

Best hitter matchups for Week 7

1. Reds SF1, @OAK3, @SF3

2. Indians CHW4, @OAK3

3. Twins @TOR3, DET4

4. Astros KC3, TEX4

5. Rockies SF3, SD3

Worst hitter matchups for Week 7

1. Rangers @PIT2, @HOU4

2. Brewers WAS3, @CHC3

3. Braves @LAD3, @ARI4

4. Dodgers ATL3, WAS4

5. Diamondbacks @TB3, ATL4