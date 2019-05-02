Fantasy Baseball: Little recourse for Corey Kluber injury in pitching-starved environment
Corey Kluber has a fractured forearm, and the loss is felt throughout the Fantasy Baseball world. Scott White offers some suggestions for replacing him.
It's not good.
A fractured right ulna — that's one of the bones in the forearm and, in Corey Kluber's case, the pitching arm. It's a non-displaced fracture, which means surgery probably isn't on the table, but the Indians haven't offered a timetable yet. For such a big bone in such an important body part, you have to assume it'll be closer to 6-8 weeks than 4-6.
And that's just for the fracture to heal. Not like Kluber can do any throwing in the meantime — again, it's his pitching arm. Suffice it to say, then, he'll probably need another month just to get back in pitching condition.
Which means we're not seeing him until after the All-Star break.
Still, it's not a season-ender, and I wouldn't give much thought to dropping him given the lack of high-end pitching in an increasingly offensive-laden environment. But it's that environment that makes this injury such a heavy blow.
Obviously, you're not going to find Kluber-like production on the waiver wire. Your best chance would have been Matthew Boyd or Joe Musgrove, but both were gobbled up weeks ago. If pitching is your biggest need, you could try your hand at buying low on any number of the high-end pitchers off to bumpy starts, but of course, that number has been reduced by one with the loss of Kluber.
Wasn't exactly living up to the billing, was he?
And you can take an odd sort of solace in that. He hadn't contributed yet to whatever success your team has had, so if you've been succeeding in spite of him, you might be OK without him. But if you've been pinning all your hopes and dreams on his turnaround, you'll need to get to work
Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard are of course excellent candidates for a turnaround. Blake Snell, broken toe and all, probably added himself to that list with Wednesday's outing. Aaron Nola is worth buying at a discount, and Walker Buehler's performance so far hasn't been indicative of his stuff. Jack Flaherty, Zack Wheeler and Mike Foltynewicz may not have Kluber's ceiling but will resemble aces from time to time. I like the way Yu Darvish's stuff has been trending. There's also a chance that the Jameson Taillon and Shane Bieber owners may not recognize the extent of those pitchers' potential. Or hey, you might be able to convince the Boyd and Musgrove owners they're selling high. There are always angles you can work.
I have to believe, though, that trading for pitching of any kind is especially difficult in an environment where basically nobody feels like they have five arms they can trust. Maybe you've acquired excess elsewhere (a much more plausible scenario) and can pinpoint that one owner with a clear hole to address, but even then, you have to agree to terms. It's a needle-in-a-haystack scenario.
So then ... the waiver wire, which has always been picked over at starting pitcher. Among those owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues, here are my favorites:
|Player
|Ownership percentage
Sonny Gray CIN SP
|76
Griffin Canning LAA SP
|56
Tyler Skaggs LAA SP
|66
Pablo Lopez MIA SP
|35
Trevor Richards MIA SP
|43
Vince Velasquez PHI SP
|67
Reynaldo Lopez CHW SP
|41
Nick Pivetta PHI SP
|no, seriously!
Kyle Gibson MIN SP
|52
Yonny Chirinos TB SP
|66
Wade Miley HOU SP
|49
Brandon Woodruff MIL SP
|59
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Senzel ready to make an impact
Nick Senzel is reportedly on his way to the majors, so what does it mean for Fantasy players?...
-
FBT Podcast: 'Fooled You,' Regulators
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Tuesday's highlights, power bats like double-dong...
-
Rankings Update: Risers and Fallers
A lot has changed in the first month of the season. Here's who Scott White and Heath Cummings...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
The closer landscape continues to evolve and Heath Cummings tries to make some sense of it...
-
Speculating on saves
Which bullpens have been the best, and which might be ripe for a change? Paul Mammino digs...