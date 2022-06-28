If you're looking to make a big splash on the waiver wire right now, your top choice should obviously be Royals first base prospect Vinnie Pasquantino, who we learned will be called up Monday following the trade of Carlos Santana to the Mariners. Pasquantino isn't guaranteed to be a star, but as I wrote Monday, his contact-heavy approach paired with plus power makes him a pretty good bet to be a solid contributor – and possibly a difference maker.

Of course, if you miss out on Pasquantino, you may still find yourself in need of some help on the wire, either in the form of long-term help as a Bryce Harper replacement – his thumb injury will require surgery – or to replace Jesse Winker after he was suspended seven games for his role in the Angels-Mariners brawl Sunday.

Here's who I'd be looking to add coming out of Monday's action: