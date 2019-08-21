Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Justus Sheffield, Nick Solak arrive and Andrew Heaney dominates

From the day the Mariners traded Mike Leake to the Diamondbacks, it seemed obvious who would assume his spot in the starting rotation. And this Friday, nearly a month later, Justus Sheffield's turn finally comes up.

Too little, too late?

Well, it's true he has already exceeded his previous career high in innings, so there's a case to be made for too late. But too little? Have you seen what passes for a startable pitcher in Fantasy Baseball these days?

Though twice traded, Sheffield has consistently ranked among the top prospects in baseball, appearing four times in the Baseball America top 100, so that's reason enough for enthusiasm. But what he accomplished at Double-A this year should raise it to full-blown optimism.

Justus Sheffield RP SEA Seattle • #33 • Age: 23 2019 minors ERA 4.13 WHIP 1.35 IP 133 BB 59 K 133

The season-long numbers don't do him justice. He opened the year at Triple-A Tacoma of the Pacific Coast League, where a juiced ball was the last thing any of those venues needed, and well, you can only ask so much from someone put in an impossible situation. In 12 starts at Double-A, though, he put together a 2.19 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 9.8 K/9.

More importantly, he put an end to his most oft-cited shortcomings: wildness and inefficiency. He issued just 2.1 walks per nine innings across those 12 starts, which allowed him to throw seven-plus innings in six of them. Only four other times in his six-year minor-league career did he meet that mark.

So suddenly, he looks like a true starting pitcher and not just hard-thrower masquerading as one before inevitably relenting to a high-leverage bullpen role. The upside is obvious. The progress is evident. For however long he has left, Sheffield could be a real asset in Fantasy.