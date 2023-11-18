Pacheco (elbow) was non-tendered by the Tigers on Friday.
Pacheco, 25, will officially head to the open market after being designated for assignment this past Tuesday. He has yet to appear in a major-league game and will miss at least the first half of the 2024 campaign as he recovers from Tommy John surgery.
