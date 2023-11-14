Pacheco (elbow) was designated for assignment by the Tigers on Tuesday.
Pacheco underwent Tommy John surgery this past June and is likely to be sidelined through the first half of the 2024 campaign. He no longer holds a spot on the Tigers' 40-man roster.
