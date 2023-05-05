Pacheco was able to throw his first bullpen session Friday, and is scheduled to throw another next week.
Pacheco has been out for the entirety of the 2023 campaign while he recovers from his right elbow sprain. The right-hander will need to throw several more bullpens and he'll then need a rehab assignment, but there's a chance he's an option for the Detroit bullpen at some point in June.
