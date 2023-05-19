Pacheco reported right elbow soreness following a bullpen session Friday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Pacheco was cleared for mound work earlier this month as he works his way back from a UCL sprain. It's not clear yet how big of setback this might be, but given that he's dealing with ligament damage it's possible it's a significant one.
