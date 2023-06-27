Pacheco underwent Tommy John surgery, Baseball America reports.
It seemed like things were trending in this direction, as he suffered from elbow inflammation in spring training and was then placed on Detroit's 60-day injured list with an elbow strain in late-March after getting claimed off waivers from St. Louis. Pacheco could return around midseason in 2024.
