Pacheco (elbow) signed a minor-league contract with the Tigers last week, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Pacheco was non-tendered by the Tigers last month but is back on a minors deal as he continues his recovery from Tommy John surgery. The 25-year-old reliever has progressed to playing catch three times per week at 60 feet and is hopeful of being an option for Detroit at some point after the All-Star break.
