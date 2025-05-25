Pacheco (biceps) was reinstated from Triple-A Toledo's 7-day injured list Wednesday and assigned to High-A West Michigan.

Pacheco missed the entire 2023 season and most of 2024 while recovering from Tommy John surgery, then opened the current campaign on the shelf due to a right biceps strain. After making two rehab appearances in the rookie-level Florida Complex League earlier this month, Pacheco appears to be healthy again, but he looks like he'll stick around in the Midwest League for a bit before climbing to a higher level. He made his debut for West Michigan on Thursday, walking one batter in a scoreless inning of relief.