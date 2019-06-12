Giants' Brandon Belt: Dealing with sore neck

Belt (illness) was held out of Tuesday's lineup due to neck soreness, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Belt was scratched from Sunday's game with an illness and it was previously assumed his absence from Tuesday's lineup was due said ailment. The 31-year-old apparently had his neck lock up Sunday while preparing for a pinch-hit appearance. It wouldn't be surprising to see Belt held out of the lineup again Wednesday with a scheduled off day to follow Thursday.