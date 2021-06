The Giants are still waiting for MRI results on Belt's right knee, but there's a "really good chance" that he will be placed on the injured list, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The actual severity of Belt's injury remains unknown and should be clarified when the MRI results return. The team remains optimistic that the injury will be short-term, though Belt's right knee was surgically repaired in 2018. He will likely be sidelined until at least early July.