Crawford went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer, three RBI and two runs Wednesday's win over the Rockies.

Crawford drove in a run on a fielder's choice and came around to score in the bottom of the fourth inning before later taking Chad Kuhl deep for a two-run shot in the following frame. The homer was the shortstop's third of the year and second in his last seven games. Overall, Crawford's slash line of .223/.328/.359 leaves much to be desired and he'll look to build off this performance moving forward.