Giants' Brandon Crawford: Strong source of RBI
Crawford went 2-for-3 with an RBI against the Padres on Wednesday.
Crawford saw his main fantasy asset -- his RBI totals at the shortstop position, take a slight hit last season as an aging San Francisco lineup saw an overall decline in offensive production. He still finished the year with a healthy 77 RBI, which was good enough for fifth among all shortstops. The 31-year-old could see his run-producing opportunities increase back to his 2015 and 2016 levels (84 RBI each season) with the key additions of Evan Longoria and Andrew McCutchen this offseason. Crawford would likely bat fifth or sixth behind the Giants' new signings, which should lead to more plate appearances with ducks on the pond.
