Wisely went 2-for-4 with one RBI and one stolen base in Thursday's 7-6 win over the Pirates.

Wisely's playing time has been sparse, but he went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts and one RBI over his first five major-league games of the season. He got the start at shortstop Thursday and delivered with a multi-hit effort, as well as his first steal of the campaign. The utility man hit .175 with a .498 OPS, two home runs and two steals over 131 plate appearances in the majors last year. Wisely can cover the middle infield and all three outfield spots, but it's unlikely he comes anywhere near steady playing time in 2024.