Wisely went 2-for-6 with two doubles, three RBI and a run scored in Sunday's win over the Angels.

Wisely doubled in the third inning before knocking a two-run double during the Giants' nine-run fourth. He's produced three multi-hit performances over his last five games and four over his last nine appearances. During that nine-game stretch, he's gone 9-for-31 (.290) with five extra-base hits. Wisely is now slashing .313/.329/.478 through 70 plate appearances.